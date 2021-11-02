William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $185.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.