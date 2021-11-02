William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

