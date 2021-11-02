Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
WBK opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
