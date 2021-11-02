Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

WBK opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

