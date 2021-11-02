Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.23.
Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
