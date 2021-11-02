Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,135.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 237.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.