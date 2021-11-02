Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2,787.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958,499 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBT stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

