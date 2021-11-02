Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WB. HSBC raised Weibo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ WB opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,023,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,047,000 after buying an additional 456,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

