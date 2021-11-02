Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oak Street Health (OSH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH):

10/20/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Oak Street Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

10/13/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 7,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Oak Street Health Inc alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,901 shares of company stock worth $33,230,723. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 192,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 97.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 152.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.