Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

NYSE PB opened at $78.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

