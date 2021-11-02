Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $294.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

