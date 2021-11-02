Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.26 million-$825.99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.06 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.940-$11.040 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,365. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12-month low of $212.85 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.23.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.