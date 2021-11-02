Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.33

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.18, with a volume of 80419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.71.

WJX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$604.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

