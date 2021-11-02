Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,896.0 days.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

