W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.11. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.91 and a 200 day moving average of $438.45. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $354.24 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

