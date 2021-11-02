W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.30 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.