Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.43 Million

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $391.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.08 million and the highest is $412.59 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.