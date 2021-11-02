Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.80, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

