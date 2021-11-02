Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,712,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.