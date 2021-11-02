VNX (VNXLU) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. VNX has a total market capitalization of $196,747.95 and approximately $11,153.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNX has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

