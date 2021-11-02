VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $125.12

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.12 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 28439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Get VMware alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.