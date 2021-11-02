VMware (NYSE:VMW) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VMware and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 16.77% 23.49% 7.50% CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67%

Volatility and Risk

VMware has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VMware and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 10 5 0 2.33 CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00

VMware currently has a consensus price target of $171.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than VMware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VMware and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $11.77 billion 5.43 $2.06 billion $4.52 33.73 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.13 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.59

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats CareCloud on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

