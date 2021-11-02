Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.81. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

