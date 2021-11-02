Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Stake Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

