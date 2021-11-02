Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VWE shares. Cowen started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 10.25. 68,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is 10.32. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.