Vijay Manthripragada Sells 1,913 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $359,270.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34.

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42.

MEG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 185,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

