ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $16.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $70.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.97 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. 24,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,441. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.