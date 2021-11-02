Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Victory Capital stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

