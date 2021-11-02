Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $172,918.55 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $172,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40.
- On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.
VICR stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,241. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.