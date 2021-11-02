Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $172,918.55 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $172,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40.

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $119,893.42.

VICR stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,241. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vicor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

