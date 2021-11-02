Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.220 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

