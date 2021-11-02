Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.78 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,278,047 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £72.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.37.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

