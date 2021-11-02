Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Cap of $85.25 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Velo has a market cap of $85.25 million and $3.51 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

