Vectrus (VEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Vectrus has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.760-$5.070 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts expect Vectrus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEC traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $60.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

