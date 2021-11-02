Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.50 million-$386.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.44 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

VRNS traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

