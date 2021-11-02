Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.34 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $66.20. 749,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

