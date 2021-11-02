Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

