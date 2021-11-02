Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.34 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

VRNS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 749,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

