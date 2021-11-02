Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.63 and a 1-year high of $423.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

