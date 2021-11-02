Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,039,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

