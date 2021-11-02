Vanguard Group Inc. Has $82.99 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $82,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

