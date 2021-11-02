Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $88,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 198,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.