Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 309,200 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Caleres worth $91,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $938.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 2.64. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,706 shares of company stock worth $1,062,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

