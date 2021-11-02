Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. 207,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

