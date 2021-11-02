VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.30. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.81 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

