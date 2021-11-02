Valneva SE’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 2nd (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

