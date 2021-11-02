Vabble Price Tops $0.0237 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $3.69 million and $358,810.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00220446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00093732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,122,069 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

