USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.2%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.14 and last traded at $53.19. 24,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 66,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.