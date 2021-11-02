urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. urban-gro has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

