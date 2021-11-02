Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Announces Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

URG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 2,118,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,463. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.