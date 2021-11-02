Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $198.73 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $198.73 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $19.87 or 0.00031593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00051092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00223140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

