Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UPLD opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upland Software stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Upland Software worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

