UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Analysts anticipate that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

